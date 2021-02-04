Official range of Grateful Dead tea launched because of course it has

Love Some Tea, a company that imports high-grade tea grown in Thailand, have announced a range of blends inspired by the Grateful Dead.

"We live and breathe the environment, just as the Grateful Dead have since they first hit the stage in 1965," says company CEO Scott Fernandez. "Our commitment to ethically grown and farmed tea leaves and sustainable packaging made the union between Love Some Tea and the Grateful Dead a perfect match for sharing delicious, healthful teas with those who will appreciate them most."



He continues: "The 'Plantation Free' method of growing and harvesting Grateful Teas from Love Some Tea sees to it that no land is cleared for planting, and machinery is never used to harvest. It is done by hand with their friends and partners, the Hill Tribes of Northern Thailand.



"We're certain that our sustainable farming and harvesting methods make tea healthier and more delicious for everyone who drinks them. It's literally as pure and ruggedly natural as can be. Which is why our tea leaves are both potent in flavour and effect."

The six new flavours are available at the Grateful Tea website now and include Cosmic Coconut, Passionate Prophet, Workingman's Blend, Tropical Weather, Ramblin' Apple and Minty-O.

"Our flavours harken back to fun times before Grateful Dead shows," says Fenandez, "where open-minded people joined together and celebrated the marvel of living. It was all about loving kindness, and our teas strive to provide the comfort and positive energy everyone craves while listening to the sweet songs that rock their souls."

David Lemieux, the Grateful Dead's audiovisual archivist and legacy manager, has released a short video in which he also extols the virtues of the tea. "I'm no tea expert," says Lemieux, while sipping from a Grateful Dead-branded travel mug and modelling a very tasteful Workingman's Dead 50th Anniversary CarHartt Jacket. "But I tell you: I love what I'm drinking."

Last June, an official range of Grateful Dead deodorants was launched.