No Sleep 'Til Hollywood: someone's making a Lemmy movie

Filmmaker Greg Olliver, who directed 2010's Lemmy documentary, has revealed that he's working on a biopic about the late Motorhead star, who died in 2015.

"Everything you’ve heard about Lemmy is probably true … not because he was embracing rock n’ roll clichés, but because he was creating them," says Olliver. "Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel’s for breakfast, speed for dinner – all true.

"But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock'n’roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy.

"We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motorhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life. This will be a film they’ll be proud of."

The film is to be produced in conjunction with Motorhead’s manager Todd Singerman and writer Steffan Chirazi, who will both act as executive producers.

In a statement, Singerman and Chirazi say, "It is a story of immense cultural importance. If the last five years of his absence has taught us anything, it is that he was more unique than anyone could ever have known, because no one touches the quality and sheer freedom of the man. Greg is a deeply trusted part of our circle, and we are delighted to see this film coming to fruition."

The film will follow Lemmy from the 60s to his 70s tenure with Hawkwind, and beyond to his pioneering work with Motorhead. Production is due to start next year.

In April, a new video for Motorhead’s (We Are) The Roadcrew was released to help support the Crew Nation global relief fund. This was followed in May by the band's social media accounts calling on fans to pay tribute to their favourite roadies, then share the tributes online.