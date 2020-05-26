Pay tribute to your favourite road crews with a little help from Motorhead

Last week, A new video for Motorhead’s (We Are) The Roadcrew was released to help support the Crew Nation global relief fund.

The campaign was set up by Live Nation to raise funds for touring and venue crews who are struggling financially due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has decimated the live music scene.

Now Motorhead’s social media accounts are calling on fans to pay tribute to their favourite roadies and back it with the track, and then share it for the world to see.

A statement explains: “Whether you're in a band or a fan, whether you're in London, Los Angeles or Lagos, wherever you are and whoever you are, create your own photo and video tributes, from 10-second homages to full-length productions, with (We Are) The Road Crew reminding everyone how amazing these unsung heroes are.

“Then share your tributes with the world via our social media – Instagram, Facebook or Twitter – and also your own outlets, in the process encouraging others to cut loose and do the same!

“Have fun, be loud and show road crews worldwide your appreciation for all that they do! And remember, every time the song gets streamed for the next year, Live Nation's Crew Nation charity receives the proceeds!”

Fans can download the universal crew anthem kit which contains the mp3 and wav file of (We Are) The Roadcrew.

Earlier this month, a new video for Ace Of Spades was released to mark the first annual Motorhead Day.