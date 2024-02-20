Gwen Stefani opens up on No Doubt's surprise reunion: "There's just so much water under the bridge. We had such a life together."

No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani has discussed the band's early days as well as their surprise reunion in a brand new interview. While speaking to KROQ, the vocalist listens to a segment from an interview she gave the station early in her career, prompting her to open up on what life was like in No Doubt before the band made it big.

"We weren't doing it to make it," she explains, "we were doing it because it was procrastination from school and everything else in life. It was pure passion, you know? We knew that we were doing the kind of music that no one would really...it was very, like, us. It wasn't anything that was 'happening' at the moment, so where do we fit in? We didn't."

No Doubt recently announced their shock return, confirming that they will perform at this year's Coachella Festival for their first full show together in almost a decade. The ska-punk legends will be joined by festival headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator, as well as the likes of Blur, Sublime, Justice, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice and many more.

Speaking about the band's reunion, Stefani admits that No Doubt haven't started rehearsals for the festival yet. "I personally think that we shouldn't even rehearse and that we should just, like, separately rehearse and then show up on stage and see what happens," jokes the singer. "Just make it really 'edgy'. No, I think it's gonna be fun; I think we're gonna get in the room and actually be face to face and just start laughing, 'cause there's just so much water under the bridge. We just had such a life together.

"It feels, from the 90s and things that happened in that time period were so far into the future that now you're seeing the residue of that," she continues. "You're like, 'Oh my god, I used to wear my pants like that and now they're in the mall again!' It's kind of like this recycled time period where you're starting to see yourself over again and relive it. It's even in the music, you know, you hear it. And so, it's exciting, I think it's gonna be epic, I'm ready to slap 'em around. They better behave. Like, if you're coming to Coachella, you better get ready. You better start doing your squats, your running, you gotta get yourself together. I'm ready - I'm not ready yet, but I will be ready."

Watch the full interview below.