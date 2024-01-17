No Doubt and Sublime to reunite for Coachella: This year's headliners also announced

The lineup for this year's Coachella Festival have been announced. The Friday night headliner will be Lana Del Rey, while Tyler, the Creator will top the bill on Saturday and Doja Cat will round off the weekend on Sunday. The festival takes place over two weekends (April 12-14 and April 19–21) at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Organisers have also announced that two well-known acts will be reforming for the festival. No Doubt's classic lineup of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young will be playing together for the first time since a show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in California in 2018,

Meanwhile, Long Beach rockers Sublime will be playing their first big shows since a performance in Petaluma, CA, 1996. The band returned to the stage in December for an intimate charity show in Los Angeles, with a lineup that featured surviving members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of original singer Bradley, who died the night after the show in Petaluma.

Other acts confirmed for Coachella include Blur, Deftones, Brittany Howard, Black Country, New Road, Taking Back Sunday, Mdou Moctar, The Last Dinner Party, Gesaffelstein, Ice Spice, Justice, Peso Pluma, Grimes, ATEEZ, J Balvin, Bizarrap, LE SSERAFIM, Oneohtrix Point Never, Carin León, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Bleachers, Khruangbin, Jon Batiste, Jhené Aiko, Kevin Abstract, The Rose, Tyla, Suki Waterhouse, Chapelle Roan,, Feeble Little Horse, and many more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11am Pacific, although resale tickets already appear to be available via Ticketmaster.