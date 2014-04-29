Former members of Lostprophets set for comeback

The members of Lostprophets left in limbo after Ian Watkins' conviction over child sex charges are set to return with a new project.

Geoff Rickly, singer with Thursday and United Nations, is working with Lee Gaze, Mike Lewis, Stuart Richardson, Jamie Oliver and Luke Johnson on the project.

And he argues they deserve a second chance at success after Watkins was last year jailed for 35 years.

Rickly tells Radio Cardiff: “It’s been my honour to work with them on their new band from a label perspective. And it’s just so good, man – people are not going to know what hit them when the new band comes out. It’s like everything I grew up on: a little bit of New Order, a little bit of Joy Division, little bit of The Cure. It’s just so forward-thinking.

“All the roots are everything I’ve ever loved from goth music. It’s just really cool. I think if ever there was a group of people that needed a second chance, it’s those guys –and they’re going to take full advantage of it. I’m really proud of them.”

He describes his current colleagues as “really good guys” and adds: “I really want to be a part of what they do. I want to be a part of their second chance.

“People don’t really think of what happens to the other members. That took away their life. What happened is just devastating for them.”