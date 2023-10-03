Nixon pay tribute to Tupac with limited edition watch collection

By Scott Munro
published

After collaborations with Metallica, the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead, Nixon share details of their five-watch 2PAC range

Californian company Nixon have worked with artists including Metallica, the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead in the past - now they’re paying tribute to the life and poetry of Tupac Shakur with a range of five limited edition watches.

The first is a gold Time Teller watch which features a golden rose on top of a black background featuring the words to Tupac’s Untitled poem. It has a Miyota Japanese quartz hand and a 100 meter water rating. A second Time Teller in black with gold finish is also available with custom bezel and jewellery-style bracelet. The face is pattered with ‘2PAC’ presented in gold lettering.

The gold-on-gold 2PAC Corporal is next in the lineup and has customised art which has been “inspired by Tupac Shakur’s iconic sense of style." It features an embossed crucifix atop a patterned backdrop with numerals at the 3 and 9 positions. 

Meanwhile, the two-tone 2PAC Sentry Stainless Steel watch features ‘2PAC’ stretching from 12-6 on the face along with a cross design and calendar display.

Finally, there’s the 2PAC 51-30 - an oversized watch in black with three gold roses on the face - a design inspired by Tupac’s book The Rose That Grew From Concrete.

All five are available to purchase directly from Nixon on both sides of the Atlantic.

Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996 at the age of 25. Last week, Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested in connection with the rapper’s death.

