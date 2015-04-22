Cobain and Love made sex tape

Courtney Love has revealed that she and her late husband Kurt Cobain shot a sex video.

The Hole singer told a Q&A session at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of documentary Cobain: Montage Of Heck that director Brett Morgan stumbled across the tape as he trawled through hours of the couple’s home video collection.

According to The Pulse Of Radio (via Blabbermouth), Love said: “Somehow Brett found the sex tape. Everyone makes one sex tape once in their lives.”

Love also explained that much of the intimate footage in the documentary was shot by Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson – who was her boyfriend before she got together with the Nirvana mainman.

It’s not clear in the movie who was behind the camera during scenes in the family home, but Love said: “Eric would come over and shoot really intimate stuff with me and Kurt.”

Morgen was given unrestricted access to Cobain and Love’s video and audio recordings for the film. He recently confirmed that an unheard 12-minute track written and performed by Cobain would appear on the soundtrack. It’s currently in cinemas, and will be broadcast on America’s HBO channel on May 4.