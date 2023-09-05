Nirvana's In Utero album to get 'super deluxe' 30th anniversary re-release

Nirvana's third album, In Utero, is to be re-released in various 'deluxe' formats to mark its 30th anniversary.



Originally released on September 21, 1993, the trio's follow-up to 1991's hugely successful Nevermind album was recorded by Steve Albini at Pachyderm Recording Studio, in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, in under two weeks, with Albini pressing 'record' on February 13, 1993 and completing his mix of the album on February 26.

The 30th anniversary editions of In Utero are being released by Geffen/UMe in a variety of formats on October 27. Configurations include a limited-edition 8LP Super Deluxe box set, 5CD Super Deluxe box set, 1 LP + 10” edition, 2CD Deluxe edition, and a Digital Super Deluxe edition.



180-gram pressings of the album + 5 B-sides & bonus tracks newly remastered from 96kHz 24-bit transfers of the original analog master tapes, complete concerts from Los Angeles Great Western Forum (December 30, 1993), and Seattle Center Arena (January 7, 1994) plus 6 bonus live songs from the tour – 72 total tracks – 53 unreleased tracks. Bonus items included are an Angel-on-acrylic panel; 48-page book with unreleased photos; new 20-page fanzine; LA gig poster litho; 2 ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, 3 gig flyers, all-access tour laminate and 4 backstage passes.



"Nevermind and In Utero are two totally different albums," Dave Grohl says in This Is Call. "Nevermind was intentional, as much as any revisionists might say it was a contrived version of Nirvana, it wasn’t: we went down there to make that record, we rehearsed hours and hours and hours, day after day, to get to Nevermind. But In Utero was so different. There was no laboured process, it was just… bleurgh...it just came out, like a purge, and it was so pure and natural."



Steve Albini recently told Louder, "I wasn't that familiar with Nirvana before the sessions, but I can say that I came to appreciate them as a band and Kurt as an artist during the course of those sessions and I admire them tremendously."