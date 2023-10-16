Nirvana launch "quasi-psychedelic visualiser" for In Utero classic Dumb

Nirvana have released what's described as a "quasi-psychedelic visualiser" for Dumb, the latest track to emerge from the 30th Anniversary edition of 1993's final studio album In Utero.

The video was directed and created by Bristol-based illustrator and animator RuffMercy – who has also worked with the likes of Run The Jewels, Blur and Paul Weller – who created the animated clip from hand-painted Super-8mm film.

"You know I’m smilin’ about this one…" RuffMercy posted on Instagram, before adding, "Fuck the word ‘Visualiser’".

The 30th anniversary editions of In Utero are being released by Geffen/UMe in a variety of formats on October 27. Configurations include a limited-edition 8LP Super Deluxe box set, 5CD Super Deluxe box set, 1 LP + 10” edition, 2CD Deluxe edition, and a Digital Super Deluxe edition.

Extra material included with the Super Deluxe versions includes complete concerts from the Los Angeles Great Western Forum (December 30, 1993), and Seattle Center Arena (January 7, 1994) plus six bonus live songs from the tour, for a total of 72 tracks, 53 of which are unreleased. Bonus items included are an Angel-on-acrylic panel; a 48-page book with unreleased photos; a new 20-page fanzine; an LA gig poster litho; two ticket stubs; replicas of the promo Angel mobile, two gig flyers, all-access tour laminate and four backstage passes.

"Obviously In Utero was a direct response to the success and sound of Nevermind," Dave Grohl said the biography This Is Call. "We just pushed ourselves in the other direction, like, 'Oh really, that's what you like? Well, here's what we're going to fucking do now!' But it is a hard album for me to listen to from front to back. Because it's so real, and because it's such an accurate representation of the band at the time, it brings back other memories, it kinda makes my skin crawl."