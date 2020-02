Who doesn’t love a YouTube mashup, eh? Well Trent and Tay Tay have been given a makeover in this redux of Shake It Off and The Perfect Drug.

And we have to admit it’s actually pretty good. We’re not likely to lose our minds to it on the dancefloor any time soon (like we usually do when Ms Swift drops), but the mashup actually works. Seriously. You’ll never yeah Reznor’s croon the same way again.