Reznor takes on politicians over spoof NIN shirt

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor has called for a group of Canadian politicians to top using his band logo on their promotional shirts.

Alberta mayor Naheed Nenshi’s team recently tweeted a picture showing merchandise that supports the work of himself, Edmonton mayor Don Iveson and the province premiere Rachel Notley. They’d taken advantage of their surname initials matching those of Reznor’s band, and added the motto “Building Alberta Together.”

An official later reported: “Representatives from Trent Reznor wrote Mayor Nenshi a very polite letter.” But he added: “They expressed concern over the use of the logo on shirts that are being sold by a third party that is not connected to either Mayor Nenshi or his office.”

The mayor’s office said the original three shirts were personal gifts printed for the politicians, and are “not the concern here.”

Nenshi says: “It seems some people have been selling this shirt. Don’t do that. If you’re someone on a website selling this shirt, quit it.”

Reznor recently assisted with the launch of Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio following a role as Chief Creative Office at Beats Music, which was acquired by Apple last year.He helped promote both brands to promote streaming services while saying that paying for music is a “relic of an era gone by.”

He also created the soundtrack for Batman: Arkham Knight game.