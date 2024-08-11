Watch epic lazer show announcing Nine Inch Nails will score upcoming Tron: Ares movie

By
( )
published

Disney reveals Nine Inch Nails' involvement in Tron: Ares with epic lazer show at D23 Expo fan event in California

Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross appear at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024.
(Image credit: Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Disney)

Nine Inch Nails will score the upcoming Tron: Ares movie – set for release in 2025.

Disney revealed Nine Inch Nails' involvement in a spectacular lazer announcement at the D23 Expo fan event in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Tron: Ares is the third film in the Tron sci-fi series, which features a world of virtual reality based inside a computer mainframe.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and his regular film score partner Atticus Ross have scored a number of major films together, including The Social Network and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Ross joined Nine Inch Nails in 2016 and the pair's next movie collaboration will be under the NIN banner.

It will be the first score by Nine Inch Nails as a band, and their first new music since 2020's Ghosts V and Ghosts VI.

In a social media post confirming their involvement in Tron: Ares, Nine Inch Nails say: "You're going to get what you deserve."

Tron: Ares is a follow-up to 1982's Tron and 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

Joachim Rønning directs Tron: Ares and says: "I’m excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

The film follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson.

A post shared by Nine Inch Nails (@nineinchnails)

A photo posted by on

D23 2024- Nine Inch Nails will be doing the music for Tron Ares! - YouTube D23 2024- Nine Inch Nails will be doing the music for Tron Ares! - YouTube
Watch On
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 