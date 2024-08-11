Watch epic lazer show announcing Nine Inch Nails will score upcoming Tron: Ares movie

Nine Inch Nails will score the upcoming Tron: Ares movie – set for release in 2025.

Disney revealed Nine Inch Nails' involvement in a spectacular lazer announcement at the D23 Expo fan event in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

Tron: Ares is the third film in the Tron sci-fi series, which features a world of virtual reality based inside a computer mainframe.

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and his regular film score partner Atticus Ross have scored a number of major films together, including The Social Network and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Ross joined Nine Inch Nails in 2016 and the pair's next movie collaboration will be under the NIN banner.

It will be the first score by Nine Inch Nails as a band, and their first new music since 2020's Ghosts V and Ghosts VI.

In a social media post confirming their involvement in Tron: Ares, Nine Inch Nails say: "You're going to get what you deserve."

Tron: Ares is a follow-up to 1982's Tron and 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

Joachim Rønning directs Tron: Ares and says: "I’m excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

The film follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

It stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson.

