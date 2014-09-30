Nine Below Zero reform classic lineup

Nine Below Zero have reformed their classic lineup and have announced a UK tour.
Dennis Greaves, Mark Feltham and Brian Bethell reunited with Mickey ‘Stix’ Burkey for a one-off 30th anniversary show in London in 2012. Now Burkey has made the move permanent and they hit the road this week on a tour which takes in 22 dates between October and May.
The band released remastered versions of 1981 album Don’t Point Your Finger and Third Degree from 1982 earlier this year via Universal – and Greaves reveals those two albums will make up the majority of their live set.
He says: “We are only performing songs from the first three albums Live At The Marquee, Don’t Point You Finger and Third Degree.
“To be back on tour with all the guys is incredible – the energy, enthusiasm and the magic are back. We never had a hit single but we became a cult band with an almost fanatical following. It will be great for us all to reconnect with the fans.”
The band recorded Don’t Point You Finger at London’s Olympic Studios in 1981– and Greaves says the experience was inspiring because of the names who recorded there in the past.
He adds: “We were walking in the footsteps of some of the all-time greats. Led Zeppelin’s first album was recorded there, along with Who’s Next and Beggars Banquet by The Stones. It was the most inspiring experience.”
Tour dates
Oct 02: Nottingham Glee Club
Oct 03: Manchester Sound Cotrol
Oct 04: Glasgow G2
Oct 09: Oxford O2 Academy
Oct 10: Leeds The Wardrobe
Oct 18: St. Helens Citadel Arts Centre
Oct 24: Ipswich Jerwood Dance House
Nov 07: Gateshead Old Town Hall
Nov 08: Brighton The Old Market
Nov 09: Birmingham Glee Club
Nov 13: Bristol The Fleece
Nov 14: Leamington Spa Assembly
Nov 15: Cardiff There Globe
Nov 16: Guildford Boileroom
Nov 19: London O2 Academy Islington
Nov 28: Sheffield The Greystones
Nov 29: Derbyshire Dales The Fishpond
Dec 18: Cambridge The Junction
Apr 18: Derby The Flowerpot
Apr 24: Leicester The Musician
May 01: Shipley Caroline Social Club
May 08: Reading Sub 89