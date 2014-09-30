Nine Below Zero reform classic lineup

Nine Below Zero have reformed their classic lineup and have announced a UK tour.

Dennis Greaves, Mark Feltham and Brian Bethell reunited with Mickey ‘Stix’ Burkey for a one-off 30th anniversary show in London in 2012. Now Burkey has made the move permanent and they hit the road this week on a tour which takes in 22 dates between October and May.

The band released remastered versions of 1981 album Don’t Point Your Finger and Third Degree from 1982 earlier this year via Universal – and Greaves reveals those two albums will make up the majority of their live set.

He says: “We are only performing songs from the first three albums Live At The Marquee, Don’t Point You Finger and Third Degree.

“To be back on tour with all the guys is incredible – the energy, enthusiasm and the magic are back. We never had a hit single but we became a cult band with an almost fanatical following. It will be great for us all to reconnect with the fans.”

The band recorded Don’t Point You Finger at London’s Olympic Studios in 1981– and Greaves says the experience was inspiring because of the names who recorded there in the past.

He adds: “We were walking in the footsteps of some of the all-time greats. Led Zeppelin’s first album was recorded there, along with Who’s Next and Beggars Banquet by The Stones. It was the most inspiring experience.”

Oct 02: Nottingham Glee Club

Oct 03: Manchester Sound Cotrol

Oct 04: Glasgow G2

Oct 09: Oxford O2 Academy

Oct 10: Leeds The Wardrobe

Oct 18: St. Helens Citadel Arts Centre

Oct 24: Ipswich Jerwood Dance House

Nov 07: Gateshead Old Town Hall

Nov 08: Brighton The Old Market

Nov 09: Birmingham Glee Club

Nov 13: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 14: Leamington Spa Assembly

Nov 15: Cardiff There Globe

Nov 16: Guildford Boileroom

Nov 19: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 28: Sheffield The Greystones

Nov 29: Derbyshire Dales The Fishpond

Dec 18: Cambridge The Junction

Apr 18: Derby The Flowerpot

Apr 24: Leicester The Musician

May 01: Shipley Caroline Social Club

May 08: Reading Sub 89