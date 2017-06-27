Nikki Sixx says he’s “unofficially retired” from touring

Nikki Sixx says that he’s “unofficially retired” from touring after spending four decades on the road.

In May, the bassist shot down false online reports suggesting that Motley Crue would play live together again – and he now says that unless something “really inspirational” comes along, he won’t be returning to the life of a touring musician any time soon.

He says: “I’ve been playing in bands and touring the world for 40 years – I have no immediate tour plans unless I get a wild hair up my ass or something or somebody really inspirational comes along.

“Since I’ve been home, I’ve just been writing music non-stop, recording with other artists, taking vocal, bass and guitar lessons and focusing on photography. Money has never been and isn’t a driving force for me – let the chips fall where they fall.

“So I guess I’m unofficially retired or maybe just expired at this time. Nice to give 100% of my time to my wife and kids.”

Sixx reports he has plenty of projects up his sleeve, including working with his Sixx AM band mates James Michael and DJ Ashba.

He adds: “Got a couple of Sixx AM albums coming out soon and one book this year. Sixx Sense radio is the biggest syndicated radio show in the world and that going on eight years. I got two books in the works and I am in talks to develop a TV show – not reality – as well as The Dirt for Netflix and The Heroin Diaries play.

“Yup, I am retired!”

Motley Crue brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with an emotional show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015. They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again.

They released their final single titled All Bad Things in 2015 and followed that with a DVD and Blu-ray of their final show titled The End last year.

