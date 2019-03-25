Nikki Sixx: Motley Crue fans love The Dirt, critics hate it

On Friday last week, Motley Crue’s long-awaited biopic The Dirt was released on Netflix.

The no-holds-barred look at the Crue’s career is accompanied by the official soundtrack, which includes four new songs: The Dirt (Est. 1981) a cover of Madonna's Like A Virgin, Ride With The Devil and Crash And Burn.

And while it's received some harsh comments and currently has an overall score of 45% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, the fans are clearly enjoying it, with the film current sitting at an 85% approval rating from the Crue faithful... and it’s a point that bassist Nikki Sixx agrees with.

He said on Twitter: “The album is number one. The fans are going crazy over The Dirt. The critics hate it.”

He later added: “I’ve seen the movie multiple times over the course of the team putting it together.

“I have to say, after you’ve seen it at least once, watch it again and notice everything in the background. It’s a whole other layer that’s really enjoyable.”

Classic Rock called The Dirt, “Funny, believable and appalling,” adding: “After all they've been though – the addiction, the tragedy, the relentless idiocy, the slings and arrows of a life led on tabloid front pages – The Dirt almost achieves the impossible: It wills you to like them, and it almost succeeds.”

The Dirt stars Douglas Booth as Sixx, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee.

