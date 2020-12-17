Nightwish will kick off their 2021 tour with a gig in an imaginary pub

Nightwish have never done things by half. So we shouldn’t be surprised that they’ve decided to kick off their rescheduled 2021 tour by building a pub to play a gig in. OK, so it's a virtual pub and a livestream gig, but you’ve got to admire their imagination.

The symphonic metal giants have announced An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World, two livestreamed shows happening on Friday March 12 and Saturday March 13.

The shows will take place at The Islanders Arms, a VR tavern constructed especially for the occasion. Audience members will be able to create avatars and join the show on their computers and mobile devices, while the band promise the crowd can “dive into diverse imaginary 3D worlds.”

The two shows will also mark the first time the Finns will get to play tracks from this year’s Human. :ll: Nature. album live, after their original tour was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show on Friday March 12 kicks off at 7pm GMT/8pm CET, while the show on Saturday March 13 begins and 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Tickets for both shows are available now. The recordings are available to watch for 48 hours after the show takes place.

Nightwish kick off their IRL tour on May 1 at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, UK.

Nightwish Human :II: Nature European Tour

May 1: Birmingham Resorts World Arena UK

May 2: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

May 3: Paris, AccorHotels Arena, FRA

May 4: Antwerp, Lotto Arena BEL

May 5: Dusseldorf, ISS Dome GER

May 7: Frankfurt, Festhalle GER

May 8: Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle GER

May 9: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NED

May 10: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NED

May 12: Zurich, Hallenstadion SWI

May 14: Milan, Lorenzini District ITA

May 17: Vienna, Stadthalle AUS

May 19: Leipzig, Arena GER

May 20: Prague, 02 Arena CZE

May 21: Bamberg, Brose Arena BEL

May 23: Luxembourg, Rockhal LUX

May 25: Munich, Olympiahalle GER

May 26: Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle GER

May 27: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena GER

May 29: Gliwice, Arena POL

May 31: Budapest, Budapest Sportaréna HUN