Nightwish for Download 2016

Nightwish have been added to the bill for next year’s Download festival.

Tuomas Holopainen and co will appear at Donington on Sunday, June 12, as main stage sub-headliners to event closers Iron Maiden. It’s their third appearance at the annual event.

Organisers Live Nation say: “Symphonic metal doesn’t get better than Nightwish, who will unleash their operatic duets and shredding guitars on the final day. 2016 is set to be an unstoppable monster.”

A total of nine acts have been confirmed so far, under Maiden’s fellow headliners Black Sabbath and Rammstein. Dozens more will be revealed in due course. Tickets are on sale now.

Nightwish are currently touring Europe in support of eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, with shows confirmed next year in Australia, Asia, North America and Russia.