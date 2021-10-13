Nightwish announce US tour for 2022

Symphonic metal veterans Nightwish have announced the North American leg of their current world tour. The run of US dates are set to commence from early summer 2022.

The tour will mark the Finnish outfit's long-awaited return to the US and Canada after four years, as they continue to support their latest album Human :||: Nature, released in 2020.

Joining the Floor Jansen-fronted group on the road will be power metallers Beast In Black. Set to kick off on May 4 in Toronto, the pair of bands will be making stops in Montreal, Lowell, New York, Silver Spring, Chicago, St. Paul, Denver, and San Francisco, before reaching Los Angeles for two final shows on May 20 and May 21.

Earlier this year, keyboard player and mastermind Tuomas Holopainen opened up about the future of Nightwish, following the departure of bassist and co-vocalist Marko Heitala in 2021. When questioned to elaborate on a statement made in 2019, where he announced that Nightwish would come to an end if another member was to leave, Holopanien told Metal Hammer, “That’s how I felt back in 2019, and that’s also how I felt when Marko left. I take my words back when it comes to that. But if it would be Floor [Jansen, vocalist] leaving, that’s it, it’s the end of Nightwish. Absolutely, 100%.”

Check out the tour dates below and find tickets on Nightwish's website.

(Image credit: Nightwish)

May 04: Toronto History, ON

May 06: Montreal Mtelus, QC

May 07: Lowell Tsongas Arena, MA

May 08: New York Terminal 5, NY

May 10: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 12: Chicago Radius, IL

May 13: St. Paul, The Fillmore, MN

May 15: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

May 18: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

May 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

