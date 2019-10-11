Nightwish announce Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

Nightwish have announced that they’ll release a new live package later this year.

Decades: Live In Buenos Aires was filmed and recorded at the Argentinian city’s Estadio Malvinas on September 30, 2018, and it'll be released on 2CD Digipak, 3LP, Blu-ray Digibook and BluRay/2CD on December 6 through Nuclear Blast.

The video footage was captured using 19 cameras and features a selection of classic cuts from Nightwish’s back catalogue, including End Of All Hope, Ghost Love Score, Élan, Nemo, Wish I had An Angel, Sacrament Of Wilderness, Elvenpath, Devil And The Deep Dark Ocean and Dead Boy’s Poem.

Keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen says: “I didn’t just want to pick out the most successful Nightwish songs for this tour. Instead, I asked myself which songs I would play to somebody who had never heard of our band.

“At some point during the preparation process, I realised that I was smiling all the time. I remembered the curious, innocent boy writing all of these songs.”

Decades: Live In Buenos Aires is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Earlier this month, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen revealed that the band had been filming a video for a new track in Helsinki, Finland.

Nightwish: Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

1. Swanheart

2. End Of All Hope

3. Wish I Had An Angel

4. 10th Man Down

5. Come Cover Me

6. Gethsemane

7. Élan

8. Sacrament Of Wilderness

9. Deep Silent Complete

10. Dead Boy’s Poem

11. Elvenjig

12. Elvenpath

13. I Want My Tears Back

14. Amaranth

15. The Carpenter

16. The Kinslayer

17. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean

18. Nemo

19. Slaying The Dreamer

20. The Greatest Show On Earth

21. Ghost Love Score