"Nickelback has been such an influence on our music culture." A deep new Nickelback documentary explores their status as one of the most popular - and yet uniquely hated - rock bands of all time

A new Nickelback documentary is set to hit cinemas worldwide next month, following its successful debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Love To Hate: Nickelback explores the quartet's near-three-decade career, delving into their rise to becoming one of the world's biggest rock bands, as well as dissecting the widespread hatred and mockery they received from certain corners of the rock scene upon exploding in popularity in the early 2000s.

The film will be shown in select cinemas across the globe on March 27 and 30, with tickets for showings going on sale Thursday, February 22 at 10am ET/3pm GMT from nickelbackfilm.com .

“Nickelback has been such an influence on our music culture throughout the years,” says Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, who are distributing the film. “We are thrilled to bring the story of their journey to stardom and the importance of their passionate fans’ support through the decades to cinemas worldwide.”

“We are both really excited to finally share this film with the fans around the world in such a huge and special theatrical event," say Ben Jones (producer) and Leigh Brooks (director). "We think their patience will be worth the wait. It’s been a huge personal journey for us both and we thank the band too for letting us dig a little deeper than they expected!”

Nickelback themselves, meanwhile, state: "We are very excited to finally bring this film to theatres this Spring. It’s been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise."

Nickelback's European tour kicks off in May. See the full list of dates below.

(Image credit: Nickelback)

May 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 20: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 21: London O2 Arena, UK

May 23: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

May 26: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

May 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 30: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 02: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Jun 04: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 06: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 08: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany