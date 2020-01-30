Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets to release Live At The Roundhouse

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have revealed they’ll release the album Live At The Roundhouse later this year.

The package will launch on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray on April 17 through Sony Records, with the concert recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019.

To mark the news, footage of the band playing Meddle favourite Fearless has been released and can be watched below.

In addition, thanks to a collaboration between Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse will also be hitting cinemas around the world for one night only on March 10.

A statement reads: “This theatrical event will also include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans.”

Tickets are on sale from the film’s official website.

Live At The Roundhouse is now available to pre-order in a variety of bundles, including packs with a signed poster.

Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, with the band hitting the road across the UK and Europe later this year.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse

1. Beginnings

2. Interstellar Overdrive

3. Astronomy Domine

4. Lucifer Sam

5. Fearless

6. Obscured by Clouds

7. When You’re In

8. Remember A Day

9. Arnold Layne

10. Vegetable Man

11. If

12. Atom Heart Mother

13. The Nile Song

14. Green Is The Colour

15. Let There Be More Light

16. Childhood’s End

17. Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

18. See Emily Play

19. Bike

20. One Of These Days

21. A Saucerful Of Secrets

22. Point Me At The Sky

Nick Mason and his Saucerful Of Secrets recorded and filmed their set at iconic London venue The Roundhouse in May last year. Now it'll be released on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray.View Deal

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2020 tour

Apr 23: Guildford G Live, UK

Apr 24: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 25: Oxford New Theatre, UK

Apr 27: Ipswich Regent, UK

Apr 29: Dublin Convention Centre, Ireland

May 01: York Barbican, UK

May 02: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK

May 04: Southampton Mayflower, UK

May 05: Cardiff St David's Hall, UK

May 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 08: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 09: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 12: Bath Forum, UK

May 14: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 15: Manchester Apollo, UK

May 16: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

May 18: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

May 19: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 20: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany

May 22: Paris Grand Rex, France

May 23: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland

May 24: Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle, Germany

May 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

May 27: Prague Forum, Czech Republic

May 28: Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle, Germany

May 30: Muenster Munsterlandhalle, Germany

May 31: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 02: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Jun 03: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 05: Randers Vaerket, Denmark