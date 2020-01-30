Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets to release Live At The Roundhouse

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have revealed they’ll release the album Live At The Roundhouse later this year.
The package will launch on 2LP, 2CD/DVD and Blu-ray on April 17 through Sony Records, with the concert recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019.
To mark the news, footage of the band playing Meddle favourite Fearless has been released and can be watched below.
In addition, thanks to a collaboration between Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse will also be hitting cinemas around the world for one night only on March 10.
A statement reads: “This theatrical event will also include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans.”
Tickets are on sale from the film’s official website.
Live At The Roundhouse is now available to pre-order in a variety of bundles, including packs with a signed poster.
Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, with the band hitting the road across the UK and Europe later this year.
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets Live At The Roundhouse
1. Beginnings
2. Interstellar Overdrive
3. Astronomy Domine
4. Lucifer Sam
5. Fearless
6. Obscured by Clouds
7. When You’re In
8. Remember A Day
9. Arnold Layne
10. Vegetable Man
11. If
12. Atom Heart Mother
13. The Nile Song
14. Green Is The Colour
15. Let There Be More Light
16. Childhood’s End
17. Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
18. See Emily Play
19. Bike
20. One Of These Days
21. A Saucerful Of Secrets
22. Point Me At The Sky
Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2020 tour
Apr 23: Guildford G Live, UK
Apr 24: Brighton Dome, UK
Apr 25: Oxford New Theatre, UK
Apr 27: Ipswich Regent, UK
Apr 29: Dublin Convention Centre, Ireland
May 01: York Barbican, UK
May 02: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK
May 04: Southampton Mayflower, UK
May 05: Cardiff St David's Hall, UK
May 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
May 08: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK
May 09: Sheffield City Hall, UK
May 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
May 12: Bath Forum, UK
May 14: Gateshead Sage, UK
May 15: Manchester Apollo, UK
May 16: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
May 18: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium
May 19: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 20: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany
May 22: Paris Grand Rex, France
May 23: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland
May 24: Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle, Germany
May 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
May 27: Prague Forum, Czech Republic
May 28: Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle, Germany
May 30: Muenster Munsterlandhalle, Germany
May 31: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands
Jun 02: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany
Jun 03: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Jun 05: Randers Vaerket, Denmark