Nick Mason, Ozzy, Noddy Holder and Andy Taylor team up for charity single

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Rock legends come together to help raise money and awareness for cancer charity with This Christmas Time

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has added his drumming prowess to a new charity single that also features Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, Slade frontman Noddy Holder and Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor.

You can listen to This Christmas Time below, which is raising money for a new online global project providing information to people living with cancer, led by The Cancer Awareness Trust.

"It's an honour and a delight to be asked to play on this record," Mason says. "I mean, what's not to like? My favourite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track - and for the most worthy cause... Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!"

This Christmas Time, written by Professor Sir Chris Evans, who also plays guitar on the track. The song has been inspired by the heroism and letters home from WWI British soldiers at Christmas.

This Christmas Time is released today. You can learn more about the track , donate to the cause and see photos from the recording sessions here.

