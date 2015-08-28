Nick Harper details vinyl set

Nick Harper will release his second vinyl compilation in October, to tie in with a UK tour.

The Wilderness Years Volume 2 features tracks taken from his 2000s albums Blood Songs, Treasure Island and Miracles For Beginners.

Harper – son of musician Roy – has collaborated with Steven Wilson, Newton Faulkner and The Levellers, among others.

The Wilderness Years Volume 2 is the second in a three-part set.

Oct 02: Isle Of Man Guitar Festival Oct 09: Nottingham Glee Club Oct 10: Coventry Coal Vaults Oct 16: Bristol Lousiana Oct 22: Bilston Robin 2 Oct 23: Rochdale Touchstones Oct 25: Brighton Real Music Club Oct 30: London Forge Nov 06: Winchester Railway Nov 07: Neath Little Theatre Nov 20: Worcester Huntington Hall Nov 21: Liverpool Leaf Nov 27: Birmingham Glee Club Nov 28: Manchester Factory

The Wilderness Years Vol 2 tracklist

01. Fourplay 02. Live Junky 03. Stronger 04. 2 Secs 05. Real Life 06. By My Rocket Comes Fire 07. Treasure Island 08. Blue Sky Thinking 09. The Field Of The Cloth Of Gold 10. Lily’s Song