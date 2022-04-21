Nick Cave to release Seven Psalms, exploring "faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise"

Nick Cave has unveiled plans for a limited edition vinyl record featuring seven spoken word psalms set to music

Nick Cave is to release a limited edition vinyl record featuring seven psalms, seven spoken word pieces he has set to music in collaboration with Warren Ellis. 

Explaining the idea behind the release, which will emerge on June 17, Cave says, "While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it."

In addition to the psalms, the record will feature a 12-minute instrumental track, recorded during the Carnage album sessions. It was produced by Cave with Luis Almau. 

The vinyl will be released on Cave Things, Cave’s online store which launched in 2020, and will be available in record shops worldwide. The record's outer sleeve evokes the cover of a hymn or prayer book, printed on embossed petrol blue with a jewel-like title and crucifix rendered in metallic gold. 

Those purchasing via Cave Things will also receive an exclusive Psalms Prayer Card.

The tracklist for Seven Psalms is:

Side A

1. How Long Have I Waited?
2. Have Mercy On Me
3. I Have Trembled My Way Deep
4. I Have Wandered All My Unending Days
5. Splendour, Glorious Splendour
6. Such Things Should Never Happen
7. I Come Alone And To You

Side B

1. Psalm Instrumental

