Nick Cave details vinyl reissues

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a reissues series that will see 14 of their albums available on heavyweight 180g vinyl for the first time.
They’ll launch seven albums this year, with the remainder arriving in early 2015 via BMG. Dates for next year’s releases will be announced soon.
The reissues have been remastered by former Bad Seed and multi-instrumentalist Mick Harvey, while each album has been designed to reflect the original release – from cover artwork to printed inner sleeves.
BMG Director of Masters and Product Management Didier Dehauteur says: “The Bad Seeds catalogue is a precious piece of rock history. We are determined to deliver a set of reissues which genuinely pay tribute to a seminal band.”
Cave recently announced a six-date UK tour which kicks off in Glasgow on April 26.
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds reissues
October 27
From Her To Eternity,
The Firstborn Is Dead
Your Funeral…My Trial
November 17
Nocturama
Abattoir Blues / The Lyre Of Orpheus
Dig, Lazarus, Dig
November 24
Kicking Against the Pricks
2015 Tour dates
Apr 26: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Apr 28: Edinburgh Playhouse
Apr 29: Gateshead Sage
Apr 30: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
May 02: London Hammersmith Apollo
May 03: London Royal Albert Hall