Nick Cave details vinyl reissues

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a reissues series that will see 14 of their albums available on heavyweight 180g vinyl for the first time.

They’ll launch seven albums this year, with the remainder arriving in early 2015 via BMG. Dates for next year’s releases will be announced soon.

The reissues have been remastered by former Bad Seed and multi-instrumentalist Mick Harvey, while each album has been designed to reflect the original release – from cover artwork to printed inner sleeves.

BMG Director of Masters and Product Management Didier Dehauteur says: “The Bad Seeds catalogue is a precious piece of rock history. We are determined to deliver a set of reissues which genuinely pay tribute to a seminal band.”

Cave recently announced a six-date UK tour which kicks off in Glasgow on April 26.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds reissues

October 27

From Her To Eternity,

The Firstborn Is Dead

Your Funeral…My Trial

November 17

Nocturama

Abattoir Blues / The Lyre Of Orpheus

Dig, Lazarus, Dig

November 24

Kicking Against the Pricks

Apr 26: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Apr 28: Edinburgh Playhouse

Apr 29: Gateshead Sage

Apr 30: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

May 02: London Hammersmith Apollo

May 03: London Royal Albert Hall