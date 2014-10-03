Nick Cave adds 2nd London date

Nick Cave has added a second London date to his 2015 solo UK tour.

Cave comes to the UK in April next year as part of a wider European tour and has confirmed he will play London’s Hammersmith Apollo on May 2 as well as the previously announced show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 3.

The Australian will perform in Edinburgh, Gateshead, Nottingham and London before playing shows in Europe and Russia.

Cave will be joined on stage by four of the seven members of his band, the Bad Seeds.

Tickets for the UK shows are on sale now via Cave’s website.

Nick Cave 2015 UK Tour dates