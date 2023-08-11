Nice moves, Robert! Watch Fripp and Toyah's backstage dance-off

We're used to seeing Toyah Willcox throwing shapes onstage and in Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch series, but now her husband Robert Fripp has been captured getting his groove on backstage.



Filmed by Willcox just moments before the pair were due to perform at Wickham Festival in Hampshire on August 6, the footage shows the King Crimson guitarist getting lost in Rod Argent's rather splendid extended Mellotron solo in The Zombies' classic She's Not There.

"This is a pre-show dance-off!" says Toyah as she hands the camera to Fripp and shows off her own moves in the clip that's been shared on their official Facebook pages.



"I don't think there's any doubt," Fripp begins, before realising he's been out-danced: "Oh, my lovey's got this now!"

The event in Wickham was just one of the festival appearances the couple have made in 2023. They also graced the stage at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and Fairport's Cropredy Convention, where they performed a set of covers including Metallica's Enter Sandman, Willcox's own I Want To Be Free, and David Bowie's Heroes.

"Addressing rock classics is fabulous fun," the guitarist tells Prog. “I should emphasise on both Toyah’s and my behalf all these songs we engage with respectfully and in homage towards the artists.

"I love playing Enter Sandman and taking the solo at the end, in homage to Kirk [Hammett]’s solo."

Fripp's snazzy moves come ahead of Toyah & Robert's Rock Party UK Tour, which kicks off in Wimborne, Dorset on September 30. Scroll down for the full list of dates... and to enjoy Mr Fripp's Disciplined dancing.





Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 01: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 07: Harrogate Town Hall

Oct 08: Whitley Bay Town House

Oct 09: Manchester Salford Lowery

Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds Apex

Oct 20: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 21: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct 25: Buxton Opera House

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall