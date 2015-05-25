Newcastle dronelords Bong unveil an epic new track

Most bands are concerned with leaving a legacy, but not to quite the same extent as Newcastle’s drone/doom mystics, Bong.

A band whose songs tend to hover, chronologically, around the 20-minute mark, and geographically, around some distant nebula unfurling for all eternity, their music is a form of regression therapy, a mantric. imperious pageant keeping pace with ancient, infinitely unhurried currents like a solemn observance of the dawn of time./o:p

With their seventh album, We are, we were and we will have been released today – channelled by the sage-like entities Ritual Productions – the three-piece have made their vision of the boundless nature of time, and our place within it more explicit than ever. We are suitably humbled to offer an exclusive glimpse through the aether and into the undulating realms beyond in the elongated form of the first track of two, Time Regained: 17 minutes of synapse-saturating wonderment pretty much guaranteed to leave the malnourished stimulus-overload of contemporary culture receding far into the distance./o:p

“This is a song about living…,” says frontman Dave Terry, “weathering the storm, standing unyielding against the forces that assail us on all sides, revelling in the short time we have to live, knowing that whatever may befall us, this time will never be undone; we will always exist, in the past, from today to the most distant of futures.”/o:p

Dissolve into Time Regained below, and may it resonate for all eternity!/o:p

