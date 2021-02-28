New Zappa book spotlights his Scandinavian exploits

A new book about Frank Zappa's live exploits in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway is to be published by Nowegian publishers Absolutt Publishing. Frank Zappa - The Nordic Stories has been collated by Erland Bekkelund and key Frank Zappa collaborators Ole Lysgaard and Søren Gaden in Denmark, Matti Laipio in Finland and Cege Berglund in Sweden.

The book is a collection of stories, interviews, anecdotes from the Nordic countries accompanied by about 250 unpublished photos that range from the first tour in 1967 to the last in 1988. Written by people who met him as fans several times by some became friends with Zappa. Photos varies from pro-shots to guerilla shots. Hardcore fans will find a lots of rarities. The book contains set lists, ticket stubs, posters and much more of curiosities. The entire Nordic region is represented, each with its own chapter.

Frank Zappa - The Nordic Stories is a coffee table book with 256 pages and is written in English.

