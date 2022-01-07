Trending

New Year, New Heavy: Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Loathe and Zeal & Ardor make their Metal Hammer cover debuts

Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Loathe and Zeal & Ardor all head up the first new Metal Hammer issue of 2022!

New Year. New Heavy. Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Loathe and Zeal & Ardor are four of the most exciting young bands in metal today, and they each make their Metal Hammer cover debuts in our huge 2022 preview issue.

Spiritbox were the breakout metal band of 2021, landing top 20 album chart spots with debut album Eternal Blue, churning up millions of streams and earning patronage from some of the biggest names in metal. In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we get the inside story on their incredible rise so far and, most importantly, what comes next.

Another hugely hyped modern metal band are mysterious masked collective, Sleep Token. With frontman Vessel still refusing to do interviews, we followed the band on their sold-out UK tour to find out how they became metal's newest cult.

Loathe have become one of the most critically acclaimed, trailblazing young metal bands in the UK scene. They've also declared that genre is dead. Confused? Find out more in our new issue.

Manuel Gagneux is the enigmatic mastermind behind Zeal & Ardor, one of the most unique and fearless voices in the metal underground. We find out exactly how he became the new face of extreme. 

All this plus exclusive new interviews with Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Halford, Halestorm, Tom Morello, Unto Others and our massive 2022 preview! 

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now. Buy yours at bit.ly/buyhammer 

