New three-disc compilation highlights the best of psych and prog on the Decca and Deram labels

A brand new three-disc, 64-track compilation highlights the progressive sounds that were released through the Decca and Deram labels from 1966 through to 1973 will be released on June 21.

PSYCH! British Prog, Rock, Folk & Blues 1966-1973 features early Genesis and Moody Blues material as well as featuring the likes of Egg, Caravan, Al Stewart, East Of Eden, Jan Dukes De Grey, Igginbottom (who featured the late Allan Holdsworth), Mellow Candle, Khan, Darryl Way's Wolf and more. You can see the full tracklisting below.

Despite their reputation as a classical label, and famously having passed on signing The Beatles (although the label had signed The Rolling Stones in 1963), in September 1966, Decca executives Tony Hall and Hugh Mendl embarked on a bold venture: the creation of Deram Records, a label to highlight the burgeoning underground scene in a similar fashion to Havresy at EMI and Vertigo at Philps/Phonogram.

PSYCH! British Prog, Rock, Folk & Blues 1966-1973 will be available as a three-disc set on CD and also as a 24 song 'highlights' package on double vinyl, housed in an eye-catching gatefold sleeve. Both formats feature new sleeve notes from Prog writer Mike Barnes, author of A New Day Yesterday: UK Progressive Rock & the 1970s.

(Image credit: Decca Records)

PSYCH

3 CD Set

Disc One

1. The Flies - (I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone

2. Al Stewart - Turn Into Earth

3. Paul & Barry Ryan - Keep It Out Of Sight

4. Keith Shields - Deep Inside Your Mind

5. The Wards Of Court - How Could You Say One Thing

6. The Fairytale - Run And Hide

7. Tintern Abbey - Vacuum Cleaner

8. The Moody Blues - Love & Beauty

9. Timebox - Walking Through The Streets Of My Mind

10. The Poets - In Your Tower

11. Felius Andromeda - Cheadle Heath's Delusions

12. The Societie - Bird Has Flown

13. Denny Laine - Say You Don't Mind

14. The Accent - Red Sky At Night

15. The Syn - Grounded

16. 23rd Turnoff - Michaelangelo

17. Small Faces - That Man

18. Crocheted Doughnut Ring - Get Our Your Rock N Roll Shoes

19. The Fire - Treacle Toffee World

20. Curiosity Shoppe - Baby I Need You

21. The Attack - Lady Orange Peel

22. The Plague - Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

23. The Ice - Ice Man

24. Savoy Brown - Train To Nowhere

25. The Elastic Band - Think Of You Baby

26. Ten Years After - The Sounds

Disc Two

1. Davy Graham - Both Sides Now

2. Christopher Colt - Virgin Sunrise

3. Turquoise - 53 Summer Street

4. Warm Sounds - Nite Is A Comin'

5. Virgin Sleep - Secret

6. World Of Oz - King Croesus

7. Tinkerbell's Fairydust - Twenty Ten

8. East Of Eden - Northern Hemisphere

9. Keef Hartley Band - Not Foolish, Not Wise

10. Bulldog Breed - Halo In My Hair

11. Genesis - In The Beginning

12. Egg - Seven Is A Jolly Good Time

13. Garden Odyssey Enterprise - Sad & Lonely

14. Cherry Smash - Green Plant

15. Jan Dukes De Grey - Texas

16. Igginbottom - The Castle

17. Ashkan - Stop (Wait And Listen)

18. Johnny Almond Music Machine - Voodoo Forest

19. John Cameron Quartet - Troublemaker

20. Aardvark - Very Nice Of You To Call

21. Bill Fay - Garden Song

Disc Three

1. Room - Cemetery Junction Parts 1 & 2

2. Black Cat Bones - Feeling Good

3. Caravan - Hello Hello

4. Sunforest - Lady Next Door

5. Pacific Drift - Tomorrow Morning Brings

6. Gailliard - I Wrapped Her In Ribbons

7. Denny Gerrard - Native Sun

8. T2 - No More White Horses

9. Clark Hutchinson - Man's Best Friend

10. Satisfaction - Love It Is

11. Stud - Turn Over The Pages

12. People - Glastonbury

13. Mellow Candle - Vile Excesses

14. Khan - Stargazers

15. Darryl Way's Wolf - Wolf

16. Principal Edwards Magic Theatre - The Whizzmore Kid

17. Pete Brown - Sad Is The Man

2 LP Set

LP 1, Side A

A1. Al Stewart - Turn Into Earth

A2. Denny Laine - Say You Don't Mind

A3. Timebox - Walking Through The Streets Of My Mind

A4. Small Faces - That Man

A5. Curiosity Shoppe - Baby I Need You

A6. The Attack - Lady Orange Peel

A7. The Elastic Band - Think Of You Baby

A8. Crocheted Doughnut Ring - Get Our Your Rock N Roll Shoes

LP1, Side B

B1. Keef Hartley Band - Not Foolish, Not Wise

B2. Egg - Seven Is A Jolly Good Time

B3. East Of Eden - Northern Hemisphere

B4. Johnny Almond Music Machine - Voodoo Forest

B5. Jan Dukes De Grey - Texas

B6. Bill Fay - Garden Song

LP 2, Side C

C1. Black Cat Bones - Feeling Good

C2. Denny Gerrard - Native Sun

C3. Aardvark - Very Nice Of You To Call

C4. Pacific Drift - Tomorrow Morning Brings

C5. Caravan - Hello Hello

C6. Gailliard - I Wrapped Her In Ribbons

LP2, Side D

D1. Room - Cemetery Junction Parts 1 & 2

D2. Clark Hutchinson - Man's Best Friend

D3. Khan - Stargazers

D4. Darryl Way's Wolf – Wolf