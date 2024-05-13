New three-disc compilation highlights the best of psych and prog on the Decca and Deram labels

A brand new three-disc, 64-track compilation highlights the progressive sounds that were released through the Decca and Deram labels from 1966 through to 1973 will be released on June 21.
PSYCH! British Prog, Rock, Folk & Blues 1966-1973 features early Genesis and Moody Blues material as well as featuring the likes of Egg, Caravan, Al Stewart, East Of Eden, Jan Dukes De Grey, Igginbottom (who featured the late Allan Holdsworth), Mellow Candle, Khan, Darryl Way's Wolf and more. You can see the full tracklisting below.
Despite their reputation as a classical label, and famously having passed on signing The Beatles (although the label had signed The Rolling Stones in 1963), in September 1966, Decca executives Tony Hall and Hugh Mendl embarked on a bold venture: the creation of Deram Records, a label to highlight the burgeoning underground scene in a similar fashion to Havresy at EMI and Vertigo at Philps/Phonogram.
PSYCH! British Prog, Rock, Folk & Blues 1966-1973 will be available as a three-disc set on CD and also as a 24 song 'highlights' package on double vinyl, housed in an eye-catching gatefold sleeve. Both formats feature new sleeve notes from Prog writer Mike Barnes, author of A New Day Yesterday: UK Progressive Rock & the 1970s.
PSYCH
3 CD Set
Disc One
1. The Flies - (I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone
2. Al Stewart - Turn Into Earth
3. Paul & Barry Ryan - Keep It Out Of Sight
4. Keith Shields - Deep Inside Your Mind
5. The Wards Of Court - How Could You Say One Thing
6. The Fairytale - Run And Hide
7. Tintern Abbey - Vacuum Cleaner
8. The Moody Blues - Love & Beauty
9. Timebox - Walking Through The Streets Of My Mind
10. The Poets - In Your Tower
11. Felius Andromeda - Cheadle Heath's Delusions
12. The Societie - Bird Has Flown
13. Denny Laine - Say You Don't Mind
14. The Accent - Red Sky At Night
15. The Syn - Grounded
16. 23rd Turnoff - Michaelangelo
17. Small Faces - That Man
18. Crocheted Doughnut Ring - Get Our Your Rock N Roll Shoes
19. The Fire - Treacle Toffee World
20. Curiosity Shoppe - Baby I Need You
21. The Attack - Lady Orange Peel
22. The Plague - Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
23. The Ice - Ice Man
24. Savoy Brown - Train To Nowhere
25. The Elastic Band - Think Of You Baby
26. Ten Years After - The Sounds
Disc Two
1. Davy Graham - Both Sides Now
2. Christopher Colt - Virgin Sunrise
3. Turquoise - 53 Summer Street
4. Warm Sounds - Nite Is A Comin'
5. Virgin Sleep - Secret
6. World Of Oz - King Croesus
7. Tinkerbell's Fairydust - Twenty Ten
8. East Of Eden - Northern Hemisphere
9. Keef Hartley Band - Not Foolish, Not Wise
10. Bulldog Breed - Halo In My Hair
11. Genesis - In The Beginning
12. Egg - Seven Is A Jolly Good Time
13. Garden Odyssey Enterprise - Sad & Lonely
14. Cherry Smash - Green Plant
15. Jan Dukes De Grey - Texas
16. Igginbottom - The Castle
17. Ashkan - Stop (Wait And Listen)
18. Johnny Almond Music Machine - Voodoo Forest
19. John Cameron Quartet - Troublemaker
20. Aardvark - Very Nice Of You To Call
21. Bill Fay - Garden Song
Disc Three
1. Room - Cemetery Junction Parts 1 & 2
2. Black Cat Bones - Feeling Good
3. Caravan - Hello Hello
4. Sunforest - Lady Next Door
5. Pacific Drift - Tomorrow Morning Brings
6. Gailliard - I Wrapped Her In Ribbons
7. Denny Gerrard - Native Sun
8. T2 - No More White Horses
9. Clark Hutchinson - Man's Best Friend
10. Satisfaction - Love It Is
11. Stud - Turn Over The Pages
12. People - Glastonbury
13. Mellow Candle - Vile Excesses
14. Khan - Stargazers
15. Darryl Way's Wolf - Wolf
16. Principal Edwards Magic Theatre - The Whizzmore Kid
17. Pete Brown - Sad Is The Man
2 LP Set
LP 1, Side A
A1. Al Stewart - Turn Into Earth
A2. Denny Laine - Say You Don't Mind
A3. Timebox - Walking Through The Streets Of My Mind
A4. Small Faces - That Man
A5. Curiosity Shoppe - Baby I Need You
A6. The Attack - Lady Orange Peel
A7. The Elastic Band - Think Of You Baby
A8. Crocheted Doughnut Ring - Get Our Your Rock N Roll Shoes
LP1, Side B
B1. Keef Hartley Band - Not Foolish, Not Wise
B2. Egg - Seven Is A Jolly Good Time
B3. East Of Eden - Northern Hemisphere
B4. Johnny Almond Music Machine - Voodoo Forest
B5. Jan Dukes De Grey - Texas
B6. Bill Fay - Garden Song
LP 2, Side C
C1. Black Cat Bones - Feeling Good
C2. Denny Gerrard - Native Sun
C3. Aardvark - Very Nice Of You To Call
C4. Pacific Drift - Tomorrow Morning Brings
C5. Caravan - Hello Hello
C6. Gailliard - I Wrapped Her In Ribbons
LP2, Side D
D1. Room - Cemetery Junction Parts 1 & 2
D2. Clark Hutchinson - Man's Best Friend
D3. Khan - Stargazers
D4. Darryl Way's Wolf – Wolf