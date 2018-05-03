New Slash album featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators “finished”

The new album from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators is “in the can” according to the vocalist.

It was reported in March that work on the follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire was underway, with guitarist Slash saying: “I’m excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record – it’s got some cool songs and it’s got a great live feel.”

And in a new interview with Michigan's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station, Kennedy says (via Blabbermouth): “We just finished a record. Actually, I just finished my vocals for that last week, so there's another record in the can. And it'll probably come out later this year.”

Slash previously reported that the band had taken “a great, creative stride” on the record, adding: “I’ve been working with Myles, Brent Fitz and Todd Kerns for about eight years now. It’s been an amazing ride so far.

“As a band we continue to get better, which is great.”

The as-yet-untitled album was produced by Michael Baskette, with a North American tour expected to be announced around the time of the record’s launch.

Further details will be revealed in due course.