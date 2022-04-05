New official Barney Bubbles online store opens

A brand new Barney Bubbles official online store has opened, offering a range of apparel as well as limited editions of posters, prints, stickers and other media.

The new store celebrates the late graphic artist's work which came to prominence with space rockers Hawkwind in the 1970s, designing such iconic sleeves for them as In Search Of Space, Doremi Fasol Latido, Space Ritual and In The Hall Of The Mountain Grill, as well as working with artists such as Kevin Coyne, The Edgar Broughton Band, Stuff Records, Peter Hammill, Vivian Stanshall, Billy Bragg, the Psychedelic Furs and more.

The shop is being launched in conjunction with the Barney Bubbles Estate. Sadly Bubbles died in 1983, but since then his reputation as an innovator has grown as he is cited as an influence by contemporary artists and designers from Peter Saville to Aries Moross, while his works have been featured in design histories, exhibitions and museum collections, including those of the V&A and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The online store's apparel, posters, prints and stickers will be made to the highest quality from sustainable materials. In the first drop will be such notable artworks for Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick for Ian Dury & The Blockheads, I Love The Sound of Breaking Glass for Nick Lowe and logos for Generation X and Johnny Moped.

Get shopping.