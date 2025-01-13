Mastodon’s new album is “all over the place” musically, teases Brann Dailor

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor says the band’s new album is “all over the place” musically.

The singer/drummer talks about what to expect from the Savannah sludge/prog crew’s next record in the new issue of Metal Hammer. During the chat, he advises to expect everything from punk to prog and no-nonsense heavy metal.

“[The songs are] all over the place,” Dailor tells journalist Dave Everley. “I hear some punk rock in there, but then I hear some insane prog and I hear the heaviest version of ourselves poking its head out again.

“You can talk all day about what you want to do, but at the end of the day it governs itself – it pulls you where your heart is.”

(Image credit: Future (Photo: Jake Owens))

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dailor reveals that Mastodon’s next album, the follow-up to 2021 double LP Hushed And Grim, is a concept album. “I have a story I’m working on,” he says, adding that it revolves around “supernatural horror”.

Dailor also spills that the new Mastodon won’t be another double album, and that it will almost certainly come out this year. “I don’t see a world in which it does not come out in 2025,” he says.

Though it’s been almost four years since Mastodon released Hushed And Grim, there hasn’t been a complete drought of new material. In September, the band teamed with Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God on the single Floods Of Triton. Whether the song will be on the next Mastodon album remains to be seen.

The same month, Dailor told Rock 100.5 The KATT FM that new Mastodon music was “taking shape”. “There’s lots of new material and lots and lots of new stuff,” he said.

The band will tour North America with Coheed And Cambria and Periphery in June. They’ll then play the European festival circuit, including a slot at Bloodstock Open Air in Catton Hall, Derbyshire, in August. See all dates and details via the Mastodon website.

