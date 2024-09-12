Listen to Lamb Of God and Mastodon's explosive new team-up single, Floods Of Triton

Two of modern metal's greatest bands have united, and the results are killer

Mastodon and Lamb Of God
(Image credit: Mastodon: Clay Patrick McBride, Lamb Of God: Travis Shinn)

Modern metal heavyweights Lamb Of God and Mastodon have teamed up for an explosive new collab single. The track, titled Floods Of Triton, had been heavily teased in recent days, but has now finally been unleashed in full to celebrate the two bands' recent co-headline North American tour, which saw them play two iconic albums in full - Mastodon's Leviathan and Lamb Of God's Ashes Of The Wake. Both records were released twenty years ago this year and represented major breakthroughs for each band, becoming widely regarded as classics of the genre in the years since.

Floods Of Triton undoubtedly flexes the unmistakable sounds of both bands, but it is arguably Mastodon's fuzzy riffage that shines through most immediately, cutting through much of the track as Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe's scabrous snarl and Mastodon's Troy Sander's iconic bellow bounce off each other. There's plenty of LOG groove lumbered into the final third of the song too, making for a uniquely electric listen that'll likely delight fans of both bands.

Listen to the song below. Randy Blythe recently spoke to Metal Hammer about the legacy of Ashes Of The Wake, noting that he feels the album has aged well over the years, even if he plays down his band's direct involvement in that.

“I think it holds up,” he remarked. “I don’t even know if that’s due to the strength of the album. It’s due to the fact that it was a special moment in time when the broader music world was made aware of us as members of a community with all these other bands. I think it has some historical significance within the extremely small, insular world of quote-unquote, extreme metal. And I’m proud of it.”

Mastodon, Lamb of God - Floods of Triton (Official Audio) - YouTube Mastodon, Lamb of God - Floods of Triton (Official Audio) - YouTube
