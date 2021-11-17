New Mark Hollis biography due in Spring 2022

A brand new biography about the late Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis is to be published in Spring 2022.

A Perfect Silence has been written by Ben Wardle, a former A&R man who signed Sleeper and Stephe Duffy and who is now a writer and lecturer in music business at The University of Gloucestershire. It will be published by Rocket 88 books, the publishing company behind recent books about Jethro Tull, Opeth and Andy Summers.

Wardle interviewed scores of the notoriously reclusive Hollis’ friends, musicians, collaborators and record company executives to complete this important and substantial biography. Among the interviewees for this book are former Talk Talk member Simon Brenner, producer Rhett Davies, engineer Phill Brown, designer James Marsh and musical collaborators including George Page, Phil Ramocon, Martin Ditcham, Dominic Miller, Mark Feltham, Johnny Turnbull and Robbie McIntosh and others. Talk Talk live sound engineer Chris Beale, long-time manager Keith Aspden and original

A&R manager Ashley Goodall offer insights into the workings of the man and his band. Interviewees about Hollis’ pre-Talk Talk life include old school friends, various members of the Eddie & The Hot Rods entourage including John Perry, Will Birch, drummer Steve Nicoll, bassist Paul Gray and friends of Mark’s big brother Ed.

There are numerous contributions from music industry figures who worked with Talk Talk and Hollis, among them Island Records’ Tim Clark and Howard Thompson, EMI’s Tony Wadsworth, Polydor’s Graham Carpenter, art director and Talk Talk curator Cally Calloman, and studio engineers and producers from Dennis Weinrich to Paul Epworth. There are also new and unique insights into Hollis’ later life from friends and acquaintances who knew him only after he’d retired, plus unpublished interviews and commentary from writers who interviewed Hollis throughout his professional career.

A Perfect Silence is available in two distinct editions, both featuring a cover design created by long- time Talk Talk collaborator James Marsh. The blue Signature edition comes in a unique slipcase whilst the grey/silver editions is a hardback version. You can view the artwork for both below. Pre-ordering will give buyers a discount on both editions, and the chance to have a name printed in the book.

(Image credit: Rocket 88)