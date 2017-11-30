New Led Zeppelin photo book set for release

Photographer Robert Ellis has announced that he’ll release a new photo book featuring Led Zeppelin early next year.

It’s titled Led Zeppelin Live Times and it’ll arrive in February via The Rock Library.

The lavish hardback publication will feature more than 500 images across its 200 pages and is said to be a “visual document of 11 shows at eight of their events in the UK.”

Led Zeppelin Live Times begins with the band’s first major show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1969 and spans Led Zep’s career up to their final UK event at Knebworth in 1979.

The majority of photographs – presented in both black and white and colour – have never been seen before.

The publication is only available to buy from The Rock Library’s website, with orders closing on January 31, 2018. After this date, the book will not be available to buy again.

Ellis worked for the UK music press during the time captured in the new book and had unprecedented access to the band, including three of the five nights at London’s Earls Court in 1975.

Led Zeppelin - Live Times (Image credit: Robert Ellis)

