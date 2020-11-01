New Krautrock book Times & Sounds hits the shelves

A brand new book explores the Krautrock genre from it's beginnings in the roots of the German jazz scene and the influx of fledgling rock'n'roll to thew arrival of pioneering acts like Kraftwerk, Can, Amon Düül II, NEU!, Cluster, Tangerine Dream and more...

Times & Sounds is a new book by German born author Jan Reetze is published by new German publishers Halvmall and is described as a "journalistic diary tracing Germany’s dynamic culture from the late 40s to the early 90s. Those who take this journey experience the ups and downs of five decades, thus developing an understanding deeper than any other of the Krautrock phenomenon."

Cluster/Harmonia's Hans-Joachim Roedelius, who has written the foreword says: “For experts, as well as newbies, in the Krautrock field, this book does not only open up several new views for the first time, it presents a general overview of the big picture of rock music in Germany.”

Times & Sounds is available as a 536 page hardback book or as a digital e-book.

Get Times & Sounds.