New Korn album to be released in March

Korn drummer Ray Luzier says that the band’s next studio album should arrive in March next year.

He was speaking with Sabian Cymbals in a video shot recently during the band’s Follow The Leader 20th anniversary shows, where Luzier discussed his kit and the projects he’s been involved with.

As for the follow-up to Korn’s 2016 album The Serenity Of Suffering, Luzier says: “We’re heavily working on the new Korn record right now and I start tracking drums for it when I get home to Nashville – we’re just about done with the demo stages.”

He reports that it’ll be out in March and that producer Nick Raskulinecz, who worked on The Serenity Of Suffering, is once again helming the project. Raskulinecz's most recent work was with Halestorm on Vicious and new Alice In Chains record Rainier Fog.

Watch the interview below.

Speaking with Metal Hammer in the summer, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said of the early material: “I’ve listened to a bunch of stuff. There’s been really good ideas, really cool grooves. It really doesn’t start taking place until I get there and glue all the shit together with the arrangements and put my vocals on it.

“But they’re working with different producers and we’re gonna do the record and we’ll see – I’m really excited for it.

He added: “I’m more impressed on these than I was with The Serenity Of Suffering."