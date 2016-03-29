New Keepers Of The Water Towers stream Infernal Machine

New Keepers Of The Water Towers have released a stream of their upcoming album Infernal Machine.
The Swedish outfit will launch their fourth album on April 1 via Listenable Records.
The band previously released a promo for their track War, with the group saying it was a sad song about “leaving everyone you know and love behind to face something new.”
Rasmus Booberg, Tor Sjoden, Victor Berg, Bjorn Andersson and Adam Forsgren are currently on the road across Europe with Hexvessel.
New Keepers Of The Water Towers Infernal Machine tracklist
- The Forever War
- Tracks Over Carcosa
- Tachyon Deep
- Misantropin Kallar
- Escape Aleph Minor
- Jorden
- This Infernal Machine
New Keepers Of The Water Towers, Hexvessel tour dates
Mar 29: Poznan Minoga, Poland
Mar 30: Prague Cross Club, Czech Republic
Mar 31: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Apr 01: Budapest A38, Hungary
Apr 02: Cluj-Napoca Shelter, Romania
Apr 03: Bucharest Control, Romania
Apr 04: Sofia Live & Loud, Bulgaria
Apr 06: Ljubljana Channel Zero, Slovenia
Apr 07: Stuttgart 1210, Germany
Apr 08: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany
Apr 10: Antwerp Het Bos, Belgium
Apr 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Apr 12: London 100 Club, UK
Apr 13: Brighton The Albert, UK