New Keepers Of The Water Towers stream Infernal Machine

New Keepers Of The Water Towers have released a stream of their upcoming album Infernal Machine.

The Swedish outfit will launch their fourth album on April 1 via Listenable Records.

The band previously released a promo for their track War, with the group saying it was a sad song about “leaving everyone you know and love behind to face something new.”

Rasmus Booberg, Tor Sjoden, Victor Berg, Bjorn Andersson and Adam Forsgren are currently on the road across Europe with Hexvessel.

New Keepers Of The Water Towers Infernal Machine tracklist

The Forever War Tracks Over Carcosa Tachyon Deep Misantropin Kallar Escape Aleph Minor Jorden This Infernal Machine

Mar 29: Poznan Minoga, Poland

Mar 30: Prague Cross Club, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Apr 01: Budapest A38, Hungary

Apr 02: Cluj-Napoca Shelter, Romania

Apr 03: Bucharest Control, Romania

Apr 04: Sofia Live & Loud, Bulgaria

Apr 06: Ljubljana Channel Zero, Slovenia

Apr 07: Stuttgart 1210, Germany

Apr 08: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany

Apr 10: Antwerp Het Bos, Belgium

Apr 11: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Apr 12: London 100 Club, UK

Apr 13: Brighton The Albert, UK