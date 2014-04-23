New issue of Prog on sale today

The brand new issue of Prog magazine goes on sale today, featuring Rick Wakeman on the cover.

Rick celebrates 45 years of the 12million selling Journey To The Centre Of The Earth album by taking the whole thing back out on the road with him. Here he talks about the original album, the 1991 sequel and the rigours of taking it all back out on the road in 2014. Plus he reveals exciting news about reissues of his extensive back catalogue.

Also in Prog 46…

IQ - return to active duty with their first album in five years, The Road Of Bones.

It Bites - tell us the story of their 1988 album Once Around The World.

Se Delan - Justin Greaves and his girlfriend Belinda Kordic introduce you to their new dark prog outfit.

Curved Air_ _- talk us through North Star, their first studio album since 1976’s Airborne!

Colin Edwin and Lorenzo Feliciati_ _- talk bass - the final prog frontier…

Progressive Nation - Our man on a boat in the Caribbean reports back from Mike Portnoy’s floating prog extravaganza.

Galahad - the neo proggers get their dancing shoes on.

The Stranglers - are the subject of this issue’s Outer Limits feature.

Jordan Rudess - The Dream Theater keyboard maestro talks about his recent solo projects.

Tuomas Holpainen - the Nightwish mainman goes quackers about Scrooge McDuck!

Alan Parsons Project - in the wake of the recent box set, Alan Parsons explains how the band became so famous.

Messenger - the UK’s rising you prog hipsters reveal their hand.

Peter Gabriel - talks about making Brain Pern’s Life Of Rock.

Plus album and live reviews from ELP, Ian Anderson, Animals As Leaders, Glass Hammer, John McLaughlin, Rush, Yes, HRH Prog 2, Steve Hillage, Tool, Midlake, Between The Buried & Me and many more.

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/