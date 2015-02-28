New Found Glory auction clothes for charity

New Found Glory bassist Ian Grushka is auctioning his old clothes for charity, after weight loss meant he no longer needed them.

He plans to donate the money to the Sara Strong campaign, set up to support a girl who was hit by a speeding driver in Orlando, Florida. She’s now in a medically-induced coma with several fractures across her body, internal injuries and swelling of the brain. A statement on the campaign website reads: “It is our hope that we can go above and beyond so that her parents and family can focus on her and her recovery, and not the inevitable hospital bills. “Please keep our friend Sara in your heart and mind. She is an incredible girl and did not deserve this.” New Found Glory this week said they would be open to a collaboration with Paramore.