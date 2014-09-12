New Found Glory are Ready And Willing

New Found Glory have launched a video for Ready And Willing, a track from their upcoming album Resurrection.

It follows the release of lead track Selfless, which appeared last month. The album launches on October 6 via Hopeless Records and is their first studio outing without guitarist and founding member Steve Klein, who left the band in late 2013.

The album features guest appearances by Terror’s Scott Vogel, Bayside’s Anthony Raneri and Turnstile’s Brendan Yates.

The group play Chicago’s Riot Fest this weekend before heading to the UK and Ireland for 13 dates in November.

Resurrection tracklist

Selfless Resurrection (Featuring Scott Vogel) The Worst Person Ready And Willing One More Round Vicious Love Persistent Stories Of A Different Kind Degenerate Angel Stubborn (Featuring Anthony Raneri) Living Hell On My Own (Featuring Brendan Yates)

Tour dates

Nov 12: Dublin The Academy

Nov 13: Belfast The Limelight

Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 18: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 21: Manchester Academy

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 23: Cardiff Solus

Nov 25: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 26: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre

Nov 28: London The Forum

