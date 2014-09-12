New Found Glory are Ready And Willing

New Found Glory have launched a video for Ready And Willing, a track from their upcoming album Resurrection.
It follows the release of lead track Selfless, which appeared last month. The album launches on October 6 via Hopeless Records and is their first studio outing without guitarist and founding member Steve Klein, who left the band in late 2013.
The album features guest appearances by Terror’s Scott Vogel, Bayside’s Anthony Raneri and Turnstile’s Brendan Yates.
The group play Chicago’s Riot Fest this weekend before heading to the UK and Ireland for 13 dates in November.
Resurrection tracklist
Selfless
Resurrection (Featuring Scott Vogel)
The Worst Person
Ready And Willing
One More Round
Vicious Love
Persistent
Stories Of A Different Kind
Degenerate
Angel
Stubborn (Featuring Anthony Raneri)
Living Hell
On My Own (Featuring Brendan Yates)
Tour dates
Nov 12: Dublin The Academy
Nov 13: Belfast The Limelight
Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy
Nov 17: Glasgow O2 ABC
Nov 18: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 20: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 21: Manchester Academy
Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 23: Cardiff Solus
Nov 25: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 26: Portsmouth Pyramid Centre
Nov 28: London The Forum
Nov 29: London: The Forum