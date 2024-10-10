Los Angeles District Attorney investigating new leads and evidence regarding Marilyn Manson sexual misconduct allegations

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is investigating new leads and evidence related to sexual misconduct allegations against Marilyn Manson.

In a statement published Wednesday (October 9), D.A. George Gascón says new details have emerged regarding Manson (real name Brian Warner) in recent weeks. His office’s Sex Crimes Division are “carefully reviewing” the additional information and he anticipates reaching a decision about making a new legal filing related to the case “soon”.

Gascón’s statement reads: “Experienced prosecutors from our office’s Sex Crimes Division are carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s investigation.”

He continues: “New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD. It is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision.”

Gascón adds that legal prosecutors and senior staff at the D.A. office are in contact with Warner’s alleged victims, and that the office is “committed to making sure they are treated with dignity and respect”.

Gascón then announces his hopes to “soon” reach a decision about making a new legal filing. He finishes by writing, “At that time, I look forward to meeting with the victims to discuss how my office can continue to support them.”

Upwards of a dozen women have accused Warner of sexual misconduct. The musician denies any wrongdoing.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first to publicly call Warner an abuser was Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood in February 2021. Wood has accused the singer of sexual, physical and psychological abuse. Along with her artist friend Illma Gore, she was sued by Warner for defamation, distress and “impersonation over the internet” in 2022. Large portions of the suit were dismissed last year, and Warner is currently appealing the decision.

In July, Bianca Allaine Kyne identified herself as one of two Jane Does who have sued Warner for abusive behaviour. The other Doe suit against Warner was settled in September 2023. Game Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco has sued Warner for allegedly abusive behaviour as well, but that case was also settled last year.

Warner’s former assistant Ashley Walter is currently suing the musician for sexual assault, abuse and harassment that took place during her year working for him. The case is set to be heard in court in June 2025.

Despite the avalanche of allegations against him, Warner is trying to mount a musical comeback. He recently toured with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter To Prevail and will release his first album in four years via Nuclear Blast next month.