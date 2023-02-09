New book on 70s proggers Fusion Orchestra to be published

A new book on 1970s UK prog rockers Fusion Orchestra is to be published, providing fascinating and humorous insight into life of a prog band on the road in the early 1970s.

The book, Fusion Orchestra – On the Road 1970 Through To 1975, has been compiled from the copious and meticulous notes made by the band's drummer Dave Bell, who documented the band's life on the road, noting venue names, dates of the gigs, supporting or main acts and set lists, as well as many memorable incidents that occurred while the band travelled and performed.

The band's singer Jill Saward and guitarist Col Dawson have now turned Bell's notes into a book complete with many band photographs, line-up details and historical notes.

Fusion Orchestra formed in 1969 and released their debut album, Skeleton In Armour, through EMI Records in 1973. Singer Jill Saward went on to join jazz funk outfit Shakatak, signing on the band's Top 4 album Night Birds in 1982, and with whom she continues to tour and record. Guitarist Dawson left the band in 1974 and was replaced by the late Alan Murphy, who would go on to play with Go West and Level 42. A live album, Live at the Marquee 1974, was released in 2018.

