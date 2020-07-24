Brian Johnson on how AC/DC paid tribute to Bon Scott on Back In Black

AC/DC have released another archive interview video as the band continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1980 album Back In Black.

The album was AC/DC’s first with Brian Johnson on vocals following the death of Bon Scott – and in the latest clip, Johnson, along with Malcolm and Angus Young talk about the title track, which was a tribute to Scott who died in February 1980.

Johnson says: “I remember Back In Black was particularly difficult because the boys were saying, ‘Listen, we want this song in memory of Bon, but we don’t want it to be sad or maudlin – we want it to be a good thing and a positive song,’ so it was tough, but I think we managed it pretty good. It’s kinda slow, but it’s got a great riff."

Angus adds: “If anything, the track that I wanted to get out was Back In Black itself, so I was just happy hearing that.”

Back In Black will officially celebrate its 40th anniversary tomorrow (July 25) and AC/DC have been celebrating the milestone with a number of live performance clips and video interviews over the last two weeks – including a performance of You Shook Me All Night Long which was filmed in Tokyo in 1981.

Classic Rock magazine have also just launched a new podcast series called The 20 Million Club, with the first episode dedicated to Back In Black.

The 20 Million Club by Classic Rock magazine can be listened to right now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss and episode.