Netflix are making a Joey Ramone biopic, with Pete Davidson as the late punk icon

Netflix are to make a Joey Ramone biopic, starring comedian Pete Davidson as the late New York punk legend.

Produced in partnership with STXfilms, the rock doc, I Slept With Joey Ramone, is based on the memoir of the same name by Mickey Leigh, aka the singer’s brother Mitchel Lee Hyman, which is being adapted for the screen by Davidson (best known for his work on Saturday Night Live) and film director Jason Orley. The film is being made with the full co-operation and support of Joey Ramone’s estate, and Mickey Leigh will serve as an executive producer.

Adam Fogelson, the Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, says: “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.



I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

The film was announced yesterday, April 15, on the 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone’s death.