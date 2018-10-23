Nergal: Behemoth’s new album could kill emo kids

Behemoth frontman Nergal says that listening to the first 10 seconds of the band’s new album I Loved You At Your Darkest could “probably kill 100 emo kids.”

It’s the latest strange comment from the vocalist and guitarist, and follows a Metal Hammer interview last week where he said that everyone carried some Adolf Hitler inside them.

Speaking with Consequence Of Sound, Nergal says: “Ten seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids – and then another hundred and another hundred.

“By the end of the record, there would be no emo kids in the world – so maybe we should encourage them to listen to the record!”

As for the title, which Nergal previously reported was a quote from Jesus Christ, he adds: “I can’t think of any other extreme metal band that would include the word ‘love’ in a title.”

Watch the full interview below.

Behemoth will head out on tour across Europe early next year.

Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK