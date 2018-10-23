Nergal: Behemoth’s new album could kill emo kids

Behemoth frontman Nergal says that listening to the first 10 seconds of the band’s new album I Loved You At Your Darkest could “probably kill 100 emo kids.”
It’s the latest strange comment from the vocalist and guitarist, and follows a Metal Hammer interview last week where he said that everyone carried some Adolf Hitler inside them.
Speaking with Consequence Of Sound, Nergal says: “Ten seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids – and then another hundred and another hundred.
“By the end of the record, there would be no emo kids in the world – so maybe we should encourage them to listen to the record!”
As for the title, which Nergal previously reported was a quote from Jesus Christ, he adds: “I can’t think of any other extreme metal band that would include the word ‘love’ in a title.”
Watch the full interview below.
Behemoth will head out on tour across Europe early next year.
Behemoth - I Loved You At Your Darkest
Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates
Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland
Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland
Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK
Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK