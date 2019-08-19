Neil Young and Crazy Horse prepare new single Rainbow Of Colors

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced that the first taste of new music from their upcoming album Colorado will arrive later this month in the shape of the single Rainbow Of Colors.

No firm date has been set for the song's release, but Young has given further details on the record – his first with Crazy Horse since 2012 Psychedelic Pill – on his Archives website.

Young says: “The first track from Colorado, our next Crazy Horse album, is coming out this month. Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, Nils Lofgren and I are all very happy to bring this song Rainbow Of Colors to you in all its ragged glory, as my original producer and life-long friend, the late David Briggs once said.

“Ten new songs ranging from around three minutes to over 13 minutes, will be coming your way. We hope you love this new album as much as we do.”

Young also reveals there will also be a film documenting the making of Colorado titled Mountaintop Sessions which will be shown in 100 cinemas across the world when the album arrives in October.

Young says: “It is a wild one folks, no holds barred. You will see the whole process just as it went down! Warts and all! I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen. You can be the judge of that.”

Further details about Colorado will be revealed in due course.